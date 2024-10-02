10 bars, breweries, restaurants create special menu items for 2024 Foo Foo Festival

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Pensacola Foo Foo Festival Committee is excited to announce partnerships for the 2024 “Foo Foo on the Menu” initiative. As visitors and locals alike begin to plan out their Foo Foo Fest schedules, they can take advantage of special and delicious menu offerings at select Pensacola restaurants, bars, and cafes. “Foo Foo on the Menu” features Foo Foo Fest-inspired food and beverage items designed to amplify visitors’ Foo Foo Fest experiences and showcase the flavors of Pensacola.

Celebrating the culinary arts, this year the Foo Foo Fest Committee has tapped 10 local restaurants, bars, breweries, and vendors, to create inspired menu items that will be available while supplies last throughout Foo Foo Fest (Oct. 31 - Nov. 11, 2024).

Atlas Oyster House

Located steps away from its sister restaurant, The Fish House, on Pensacola Bay, Atlas Oyster House offers an elevated waterfront dining experience. Throughout Foo Foo Fest, guests can enjoy a special Fried Oyster Po’ Boy with smoked tomato tartar sauce, house-made mayo, and pickles, served with specially seasoned fries.

Big Jerk Soda

Big Jerk Soda Co. is a carbonated craft beverage brand based out of Pensacola, with beverages made from real fruit juice ingredients and all-natural extracts with no artificial dyes, preservatives, or caffeine. During Foo Foo Fest, attendees can enjoy a specialty soda – Blueberry Peach – inspired by The Blue Trees, a 2024 Foo Foo Festival grant recipient presented by the University of West Florida Historic Trust.

The Burrow

The Burrow is a new creative concept from Odd Colony Brewing Co., located in Pensacola’s East Hill neighborhood. The Burrow’s Executive Chef Amy Potmesil will present a Crab and Taleggio Tart with a local apple and fennel salad, available exclusively during Foo Foo Fest.

B Side

B Side is an outdoor bar and courtyard located next to Vinyl Music Hall on Pensacola’s iconic Palafox St. During Foo Foo Fest, visitors 21 years of age or older can enjoy the Foo Foo Crush cocktail, made with Absolut Vanilla and Absolut Mandarin Vodka, orange liquor, fresh-squeezed orange juice, and a splash of soda.

Odd Colony Brewing Co. & Alga Beer Co.

Odd Colony Brewing Co. and Alga Beer Co. are joining forces to collaborate on a 2024 Foo Foo Brew. This year’s brew is a Pilsner made with wet hops, which can be enjoyed at both brewery locations.

Pearl & Horn

Guaranteed to be just as enticing as this year’s Foo Foo Fest lineup, Pearl & Horn will offer an enticing fusion of flavors presented by Chef George Lazi as part of their partnership with “Foo Foo on the Menu,” with inspiration also drawn from Chef George’s homeland of Georgia.

Sir Richard’s Public House

Sir Richard’s is a vintage English pub located in East Pensacola Heights. During Foo Foo Fest, Sir Richard’s will offer a refreshing curated cocktail with a twist, made with Astral Tequila, fresh ingredients, and ginger beer. Guests 21 years of age or older can imbibe while playing pool, darts, or performing karaoke.

Union Public House

Union Public House, a craft Southern pub serving Historic Downtown Pensacola, offers a relaxed atmosphere and high-quality food & drink. This year, Union Public House will offer a signature Foo Foo Fest dish with a Caribbean twist, featuring Fall flavors and fruits. The banana-based cake will be loaded with pineapple, allspice, and cinnamon – the perfect Fall treat to enjoy between Foo Foo Fest events.

Whim Cotton Candy

Just like the mission behind this homegrown company, Whim Cotton Candy will offer sweet memories to Foo Foo Fest attendees as part of “Foo Foo on the Menu,” with handcrafted, freshly spun cotton candy.This year’s schedule of events may be found online at FooFooFest.com; individual event details and additional “Friends of Foo” will continue to be added to the Foo Foo Festival website in the final weeks leading up to the start of Foo Foo Fest on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. For a detailed festival FAQ, general information, continuing news, and general updates visit FooFooFest.com or follow the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

