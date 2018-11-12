HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Stan Lee, the man who co-created Marvel Comics, died on Monday, according to The Associated Press.
He was 95 years old.
BREAKING: Family attorney says Marvel giant Stan Lee, the architect of the contemporary comic book, has died at age 95.— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 12, 2018
Lee started Marvel with with a few others in 1961. They would go on to create Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man, The Avengers and much more.
Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677 pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2018
Lee often made cameo appearances in Marvel films, several of which were filmed at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios.
Dragon Con, the popular convention that happens in Atlanta every Labor Day weekend, shared a statement on Lee's passing. Lee attended several Dragon Cons and rode in the parade last year.
[PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017]
The legendary Stan Lee has passed at the age of 95. The industry, and by extension, Dragon Con, will never see talent and vision like his again. Our condolences are with the Lee family. pic.twitter.com/lUG7NmOuLt— Dragon Con (@DragonCon) November 12, 2018
