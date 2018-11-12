  • Stan Lee, co-creator of Marvel Comics, dead at 95

    HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Stan Lee, the man who co-created Marvel Comics, died on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

    He was 95 years old.

    Lee started Marvel with with a few others in 1961. They would go on to create Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man, The Avengers and much more.

    Lee often made cameo appearances in Marvel films, several of which were filmed at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios.

    Dragon Con, the popular convention that happens in Atlanta every Labor Day weekend, shared a statement on Lee's passing. Lee attended several Dragon Cons and rode in the parade last year. 

