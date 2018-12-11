ATLANTA - Michelle Obama will be coming to State Farm Arena May 11 to promote her best-selling book “Becoming” as part of an extension of a tour.
The fall 10-city tour, which she is embarking on now, has largely sold out. She will conclude this leg of the tour in Brooklyn Dec. 19.
Her book quickly jumped to No. 1 after its release a month ago and has sold 3 million copies in U.S. and Canada. It is the biggest-selling hardcover book in North America this year. On Amazon, it has received an average of 5 out of 5 stars.
You can register now through Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. EST for Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale, according to the press release. This is a way to reduce the chance tickets will fall in the hands of scalpers. Registered fans will receive a code that gives them access to purchase tickets for the North America events before the general public on Friday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Obama and Live Nation will donate an unspecified portion of ticket inventory in each market to various organizations, including, but not limited to, charities, schools, and community groups in each city the tour visits. Those fans will get in free.
Ticket prices in other cities have started at $29.50 with $500 VIP tickets. On Stubhub for the rest of the fall portion fo the tour, as of this writing, the cheapest tickets vary widely depending on the city, from $104 in Denver to $275 in San Jose.
This article was written by Rodney Ho for AJC Radio & TV Talk.
Friday, February 8, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Saturday, February 9, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center
Tuesday, February 12, 20 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
Thursday, February 28, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
Saturday, March 2, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Thursday, March 14, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre
Saturday, March 16, 2019 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre
Thursday, March 21, 2019 Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Friday, March 22, 2019 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Tuesday, April 9, 2019 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe
Thursday, April 11, 2019 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum
Sunday, April 14, 2019 London, UK The O2 Arena
Tuesday, April 16, 201 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena (make-up date)
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Friday, May 3, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Saturday, May 4, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Friday, May 10, 2019 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Saturday, May 11, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Sunday, May 12, 2019 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
