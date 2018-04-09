HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - "American Idol 2018" continued its journey, closing out Hollywood Week with the solo round before sending the remaining contestants on to the Showcase, their first chance to perform in front of a full audience.
From there, the 50 remaining contestants sat down, one-by-one, with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for their Final Judgment.
It was a bit of an emotional roller coaster as several fan favorites were sent home and others made it through to the next round.
Heading into the Top 24 solos Sunday and Monday will be another level of challenge, followed by All-Star Duets on Monday with artists like Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi, Lea Michele, Sugarland, and Aloe Blacc.
American Idol 2018 Top 24:
- Adam Sanders / Ada Vox
- Alyssa Raghu
- Amelia Hammer Harris
- Brandon Diaz
- Cade Foehner
- Caleb Lee Hutchinson (from Dallas, Georgia)
- Catie Turner
- Dennis Lorenzo
- Dominique
- Effie Passero
- Gabby Barrett
- Garrett Jacobs
- Jonny Brenns
- Jurnee
- Kay Kay
- Layla Spring
- Maddie Poppe
- Mara Justine
- Marcio Donaldson
- Michael J. Woodard
- Michelle Sussett
- Ron Bultongez
- Shannon O'Hara
- Trevor McBane
This article was written by Steve Dove, ABC.go.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
