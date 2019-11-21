Here come the holidays: The 2019 Great Tree Lighting is Sunday on Channel 2!

Atlanta's biggest holiday tradition is back and WSB-TV Channel 2 is proud to showcase the 72nd Annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting. Channel 2, Macy's, and some special guests will celebrate the holiday season with music, fireworks and the lighting of Macy's Great Tree. Everyone in Georgia is invited to attend at Lenox Square or to join us live on WSB-TV Channel 2!
The superstar lineup includes Broadway's Lea Michele, 12-time Grammy Award winner Cece Winans, and rising country star Carly Pearce. Channel 2's Zach Klein and Jovita Moore host the show live Sunday, November 24th beginning at 7 p.m.
The show will also delve into the history of Macy's Pink Pig. Viewers will learn the humble beginning of the iconic ride that started over 50 years ago. The Pink Pig attraction has earned over $930,000 for charity and continues to be a holiday tradition for Georgia families.
The show will conclude with the lighting of Macy's iconic great tree and a magical firework show set to everyone's favorite holiday music. WSB-TV is honored to help families across the state kick off the holiday season with Macy's Great Tree Lighting.
Join Channel 2 WSB-TV for this memorable way to kick off the holiday season!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
