0 FULL LIST: Surprising winners at the 2019 Golden Globes

The 2019 Golden Globes were definitely one for the books.

Some of your favorite stars, shows and films took home awards Sunday night, including Patricia Arquette for "Escape at Dannemora," Regina King for "If Beale Street Could Talk" and Lady Gaga for "Shallow," her and Mark Ronson's inspiring song from "A Star Is Born."

Good Morning America has the red carpet coverage and everything that happened during the show

"Roma" had a strong night, winning Best Screenplay and Best Director for Alfonso Cuaron. "Bohemian Rhapsody" also scored two awards, including the final one of the night for Best Motion Picture, Drama.

On the TV side, Rachel Brosnahan won for her role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and Sandra Oh, tonight's co-host, won for her work in "Killing Eve."

But the big winner of the night was "Green Book," taking home three awards for Best Screenplay, Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical and for Mahershala Ali for his supporting role in the period piece.

Check out the full list below:

Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who is America?"

Jim Carrey, "Kidding"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" -- WINNER

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Best Animated Feature Film

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Stephan James, "Homecoming"

Richard Madden, "Bodyguard" - WINNER

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Best TV Series, Drama

"Bodyguard"

"Homecoming"

"Killing Eve"

"The Americans" - WINNER

"Pose"

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal" -- WINNER

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora" -- WINNER

Connie Britton, "Dirty John"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

"A Quiet Place"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Black Panther"

"First Man" -- WINNER

"Mary Poppins Returns"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"All The Stars"

"Girl in the Movies"

"Requiem for a Private War"

"Revelation"

"Shallow" -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Claire Foy, "First Man"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk" -- WINNER

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" -- WINNER

Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book" -- WINNER

Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

"Roma"

"The Favourite"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"Vice"

"Green Book" -- WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects" -- WINNER

Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best Actor in a Film, Comedy or Musical

Christian Bale, "Vice" -- WINNER

Lin Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Robert Redford, "The Old Man and the Gun"

John C Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

"Capernaum"

"Girl"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma" -- WINNER

"Shoplifters"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for TV

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Daiel Bruhl, "Alienist"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" -- WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma" -- WINNER

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

Candice Bergen, "Murphy Brown"

Alison Brie, "GLOW"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" -- WINNER

Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Barry"

"Good Place"

"Kidding"

"The Kominsky Method" -- WINNER

"Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace" -- WINNER

"Escape from Dannemora"

"Sharp Objects"

"A Very English Scandal"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" -- WINNER

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book" -- WINNER

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Vice"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Glenn Close, "The Wife" -- WINNER

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody" -- WINNER

John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"

Motion Picture, Drama

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"A Star Is Born"

"Bohemian Rhapsody" -- WINNER

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

© 2019 Cox Media Group.