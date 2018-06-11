  • Anthony Bourdain's daughter, 11, in concert after his death

    NEW YORK (AP) - Anthony Bourdain's 11-year-old daughter performed in a concert just days after her father died of an apparent suicide in France.

    Bourdain's ex-wife, Ottavia Busia, shared a photo on Instagram o f their child, Ariane, appearing on stage at a music venue in New York. Busia wrote that their daughter was "strong and brave" and wore the boots that he had bought her.

     Authorities said the cook, writer and host of the CNN series "Parts Unknown" killed himself Friday in a luxury hotel in France's eastern Alsace region. He was 61 years old.

     

     

