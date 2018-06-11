4 young adults killed in Florida car crash

PHOTO GALLERY: 4 young adults from Jacksonville killed in Gilchrist County
Four people from Jacksonville were killed in a crash in Gilchrist County Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The victims, ranging in age from 18 to 21, were inside a 2006 Chevy Impala on U.S. 129 when it collided with a 2014 Ford Explorer at the intersection of CR 340 at 5:45 p.m., according to the FHP report.
Isabella Garcia, 19, Cameron Bell, 18, Hayden Raulerson, 21, and Alysia Littlejohn, 20, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.
Blake Delapaz, 20, was also in the Impala. He was taken to UF Shands in critical condition.
Some of the victims were Sandalwood High School alumni, according to the Paxon School for Advanced Studies PTSA Facebook page.
It's not clear who was driving. FHP says none of the victims were wearing seat belts.
The 28-year-old driver of the Explorer, Aimee Williams of Trenton, Florida, was seriously hurt in the crash.
Troopers are awaiting toxicology reports for everyone involved in the crash.
