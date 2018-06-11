International House of Burgers? IHOb reveals the meaning of its new name

Last week the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) announced it is changing its name to "IHOb." Today it delivered the big news: burgers!
Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y— IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018
The secret was leaked early as IHOPs began putting out signs ahead of the 11th. Matt Weinberger of Business Insider found a sign implying the "b" could mean "burger". The sign advertised "new ultimate steakburgers."
@IHOb so it’s International House of Burgers? pic.twitter.com/te8D5mVnKT— Tooks (@SlimKardashianT) June 10, 2018
"The IHOP I visited had a specials board with a bunch of seemingly new burger options," he wrote. "However, IHOP fans should take heart, as it doesn't seem like the chain is eliminating its trademark pancakes altogether."
TRENDING STORIES:
- Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later
- ‘Goldbergs' actor Jackson Odell dead at 20
- Woman arrested after video shows children traveling in pet kennels
Twitter user @SlimKardashianT, who lists her location as Atlanta, snapped this photo with no other information. The photo shows a sign similar to the one from Business Insider's story, with an advertisement for steakburgers.
The chain's original tweet may have provided a clue too. What else would you flip but burgers?
For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT— IHOb (@IHOb) June 4, 2018
At least one Twitter user who claimed to work at IHOP confirmed the rumor.
Spoiler alert guys: its burgers. I work at IHOP. Come tip me. https://t.co/ceEiC2uDcK— lexie swanson (@lexie_swanson) June 6, 2018
What do you think of the change?
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}