  • International House of Burgers? IHOb reveals the meaning of its new name

    Last week the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) announced it is changing its name to "IHOb." Today it delivered the big news: burgers! 

    The secret was leaked early as IHOPs began putting out signs ahead of the 11th. Matt Weinberger of Business Insider found a sign implying the "b" could mean "burger". The sign advertised "new ultimate steakburgers."

    "The IHOP I visited had a specials board with a bunch of seemingly new burger options," he wrote. "However, IHOP fans should take heart, as it doesn't seem like the chain is eliminating its trademark pancakes altogether." 

    Twitter user @SlimKardashianT, who lists her location as Atlanta, snapped this photo with no other information. The photo shows a sign similar to the one from Business Insider's story, with an advertisement for steakburgers.

    The chain's original tweet may have provided a clue too. What else would you flip but burgers? 

    At least one Twitter user who claimed to work at IHOP confirmed the rumor. 

    What do you think of the change? 

