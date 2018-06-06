ATLANTA - Last year at this time, Caleb Lee Hutchinson was getting ready to audition for "American Idol."
He's now a famous singer who finished second on the show.
Do you think you have what it takes to be the next Caleb? Are you the next "American Idol"?
Auditions for the new season of “American Idol” are now open!
The producers of “American Idol” can’t wait to hear what you’ve got. Auditions are being held online and in person.
Online auditions are open now. CLICK HERE for more information from the “American Idol” casting page.
You can also audition for “American Idol” in person at one of the open call auditions this summer. CLICK HERE for information on how to register.
Warm up those vocal chords! 🎤🎶 Think you could be #TheNextIdol? Auditions are starting soon! 🚌 Visit https://t.co/2ruYWenEgA for more info. pic.twitter.com/4v5jo7T7AP— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) June 6, 2018
Below is the schedule of auditions (location and dates subject to change):
- Orlando, FL - August 25
- San Diego, CA - August 25
- Chattanooga, TN - August 28
- Scottsdale, AZ - August 28
- Charlotte, NC - August 31
- Albuquerque, NM - August 31
- Seattle, WA - August 31
- Boise, ID - September 2
- Richmond, VA - September 3
- Plano, TX - September 3
- Houston, TX - September 4
- Austin, TX - September 6
- Philadelphia, PA - September 6
- Oklahoma City, OK - September 6
- Buffalo, NY - September 9
- Kansas City, MO - September 9
- Shreveport, LA - September 9
- Columbus, OH - September 12
- Little Rock, AR - September 12
- Charleston, WV - September 15
