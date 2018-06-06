  • Are you the next American Idol? Auditions for new season now open

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Last year at this time, Caleb Lee Hutchinson was getting ready to audition for "American Idol."

    He's now a famous singer who finished second on the show.

    Do you think you have what it takes to be the next Caleb? Are you the next "American Idol"?

    Auditions for the new season of “American Idol” are now open!

    The producers of “American Idol” can’t wait to hear what you’ve got. Auditions are being held online and in person.

    Online auditions are open now. CLICK HERE for more information from the “American Idol” casting page.

    You can also audition for “American Idol” in person at one of the open call auditions this summer. CLICK HERE for information on how to register.

    Below is the schedule of auditions (location and dates subject to change):

    • Orlando, FL - August 25
    • San Diego, CA - August 25
    • Chattanooga, TN - August 28
    • Scottsdale, AZ - August 28
    • Charlotte, NC - August 31
    • Albuquerque, NM - August 31
    • Seattle, WA - August 31
    • Boise, ID - September 2
    • Richmond, VA - September 3
    • Plano, TX - September 3
    • Houston, TX - September 4
    • Austin, TX - September 6
    • Philadelphia, PA - September 6
    • Oklahoma City, OK - September 6
    • Buffalo, NY - September 9
    • Kansas City, MO - September 9
    • Shreveport, LA - September 9
    • Columbus, OH - September 12
    • Little Rock, AR - September 12
    • Charleston, WV - September 15    

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Are you the next American Idol? Auditions for new season now open

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gucci donates scrap fabric to migrant dressmaking shop

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kamila Shamsie's 'Home Fire' wins Women's Prize for Fiction

  • Headline Goes Here

    Non-drinkers more likely to miss work than moderate drinkers, study says

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Kardashian has 'emotional' call with prisoner