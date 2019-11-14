Walmart Black Friday 2019: When to Shop & How to Find the Best Deals

Black Friday 2019 is quickly approaching, which means some of the best deals of the year are about to be upon us and the temptation to spend will be everywhere.

If you play your cards right this holiday shopping season you’ll be able to save big while working through your “Nice” list, but it’s important not to get caught up in the hype of the holiday. Over the past few years, Black Friday has evolved from a one-day event to a seasonal mentality that lasts well beyond the day after Thanksgiving.



It’s important to know when you can find the best deals, and surprisingly, it isn’t always necessarily on Black Friday . Some hot products will actually be overstocked by many stores (including Walmart) and available at a better price closer to the holidays. Likewise, online shopping is making it easier to find bargains before Black Friday itself.

If you do decide to shop on November 29 this year, be sure to know when your target purchases will have the best price and always price compare to ensure you’re getting the best deal before making your final decision.

Walmart Black Friday 2019: Here’s What You Need to Know



Where Can I Find Walmart’s Black Friday Ad?

Walmart’s official Black Friday ad has been released! It was posted online earlier today, which is a week later than last year. Still, there are about the same number of days between the ad release and Black Friday as we’ve seen in past years.

The 32-page ad is available online at Walmart.com, and it includes a selection of great deals ranging from TVs to tablets to tires. Most of the deals will be available online and in stores.

To kick off the Black Friday shopping season, Walmart has already begun posting early holiday deals online that include up to $200 off select TVs, laptops and other electronics.

What Time Does Walmart Open for Black Friday?

Like last year, the store will open its physical stores at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and Walmart will be offering online deals starting Wednesday, November 27 at 10 p.m. at Walmart.com. Though many retailers made the decision to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day last year , Walmart is continuing a yearly tradition to open on Thursday evening.

What Kind of Black Friday Deals Can I Expect From Walmart?

This year, you’ll find a variety of great deals on electronics including gaming systems, smartwatches and tablets. Walmart is advertising a Samsung 4GB Chromebook 3 for $99, a 7″ tablet for $28 and an Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) for $129.

In addition to games and technology, you’ll find some of the biggest discounts of the year on TVs and phones. You’ll be able to grab a 50″ 4K Roku Smart TV for $148 or a Philips 65″ 4K Android Smart TV for $278.

As far as phones go, you can get up to $700 in eGift Cards with qualified purchases, activations and trade-ins. You’ll find the biggest savings on the iPhone XS and the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or Note10+.

You can keep up with the best Walmart Black Friday deals by following Clark Deals and bookmarking this page.

Other Ways to Prepare for Walmart’s Black Friday Shopping Season

Locate your nearest Walmart and keep an eye out for Black Friday floor plans.

and keep an eye out for Black Friday floor plans. Keep in mind that Walmart typically doesn’t waive the online shipping fee during the holiday season, but they do continue to offer free shipping on orders over $35. You can also avoid the fee by choosing in-store pickup or shopping in person on Black Friday, but keep in mind that Black Friday isn’t necessarily always the best time to buy .

Don’t forget about Cyber Monday! While Walmart probably won’t release an ad for Cyber Monday any earlier than one or two days before, a lot of the popular items ordered for Black Friday deals will still be available at great prices.

Don’t Forget to Comparison Shop!

Before you make your final purchase, use a website like Google Shopping to compare the prices at other stores to avoid missing out on a better deal.

While you should always remember to price compare before buying, the best advice we can offer for this year’s Black Friday season is to set a budget for yourself and stick to it.

Take advantage of great deals on purchases that you need, but remember, don’t get caught up in the hype of the holiday!

More Black Friday Ads Available Now:

