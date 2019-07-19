  • Clark's DIY Project: Patio flooring

    By: Beth Marcinko

    Updated:
    patio diy

    What do you do when you’re trying to sell a house and you need to make some small fixes before it goes on the market?

    Well, if you’re Clark Howard, you go to Costco — naturally!

    How Clark fixed up his old patio

    Clark purchased his first house about 40 years ago and has kept it as a rental property for years. When he recently decided to sell the property, the shabby patio was an area of concern. He didn’t want it to be a distraction to potential buyers.

    However, his realtor informed him that he could fix up the patio with a simple product available at Costco. Sounds like a win-win for Clark!

    Clark purchased a pack of linkable outdoor tiles to place over the existing pavement to see if it would actually make the patio look better.

    Here’s how it went:

    To complete the project, Clark had to buy 12 packs of tile for around $300 to fully cover the patio floor. He spent an additional $76 for the outdoor furniture.

    Do you have any DIY home improvement tricks? Let us know in the comments below!

    More Clark.com articles you may like:

    The post Clark’s DIY Project: Patio flooring appeared first on Clark Howard.

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories