Stuff the Bus collects 6,000 backpacks along with supplies for 10,000 Georgia students

ATLANTA — WSB-TV and the metro Atlanta community joined forces to help jumpstart the school year for students in need.

Last year, your donations to Stuff the Bus helped fill over 5,800 backpacks. This year, your donations exceeded expectations.

You donated enough supplies at our eight collection sites across metro Atlanta to stuff 6,000 backpacks. We also collected enough supplies for 10,000 students.

Our partners with the Children’s Restoration Network will distribute all of the backpacks that were collected on Saturday.

On Sunday, the first set of backpacks were passed out at Nicole’s House of Hope in Atlanta. Students like fourth grader Carley Cooper says it makes her look forward to the upcoming school year.

“A lot of people don’t get this stuff, so I’m happy that all these people will get free school supplies,” Carley said.

