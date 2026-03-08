Tracking isolated severe storms tonight

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is monitoring the potential for isolated severe storms tonight.

We’ve gotten reports of trees down in Athens and hail in Dahlonega.

Athens-Clarke County PD reported at around 6 p.m. a tree is down at the intersection of Baldwin Street and E. Campus Road. People in the area should seek an alternate route.

Severe Weather Team 2’s Ashley Kramlich said it was another warm day Saturday, with another record broken for warmth with a high of 83 in Atlanta.

Some storms popped up during the day today, but the main threat for Saturday will come in a broken line of storms. This expected to enter the northwest corner of the state at about 9 to 11 p.m.

It is expected to move across the metro area around midnight, and as it does, it will weaken.

There is a potential for a stray severe storm to produce damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. While the tornado threat is low it is not non-zero.

Rain will continue through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. Conditions will dry out, but watch for another round of storms Sunday afternoon.

