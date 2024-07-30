LIVE UPDATES: Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings issued in north Georgia

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across north Georgia Tuesday night as potentially heavy storms move in.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Chief Brad Nitz said storms could pack damaging wind gusts.

The watch is in effect for Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Elbert, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Franklin, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Murray, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rabun, Rockdale, Stephens, Towns, Union, Walker, Walton, White and Whitfield Counties until 11 pm.

LIVE UPDATES:

6:55 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union, and White counties until 7:45 p.m.

6:48 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Gilmer, Murray, Floyd, Whitfield, Walker, Gordon, Dade, Pickens and Chattooga counties until 7:30 p.m.

6:21 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Catoosa, Murray, Whitfield, Walker and Dade counties until 7 p.m.

6:20 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Towns, Gilmer, White, Union and Fannin counties until 7 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 will track the possibility of isolated strong and severe storms all day on Channel 2 Action News

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday:

Overall, less rain coverage on Tuesday than we’ve seen the last several days

Highs are back in the low 90s today

Showers and storms are more isolated late this week with highs in the mid-90s

Dangerous heat today over our far southern/southeastern counties with

