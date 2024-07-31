Severe storms possible again today, heat advisory in effect for several counties

ATLANTA — Another round of showers and storms will move through north Georgia on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a few showers and downpours to start off the morning. He says there is a lower risk for isolated severe storms this afternoon and evening.

In addition to storms, a few counties will have to deal with dangerous heat with an advisory in place.

Severe Weather Team 2 is taking you through the timeline of the storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday.

Storms will again move from northwest to southeast across the area

Strong wind gusts, heavy downpours main impacts

Heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Banks, Barrow, Butts, Clarke, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Madison, Meriwether, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Pike, Putnam, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Upson and Walton counties

Heat index up to 109 degrees possible

