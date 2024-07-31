Severe storms possible again today, heat advisory in effect for several counties

ATLANTA — Another round of showers and storms will move through north Georgia on Wednesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a few showers and downpours to start off the morning. He says there is a lower risk for isolated severe storms this afternoon and evening.
In addition to storms, a few counties will have to deal with dangerous heat with an advisory in place.
Severe Weather Team 2 is taking you through the timeline of the storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.
Here’s what to know for Wednesday.
- Storms will again move from northwest to southeast across the area
- Strong wind gusts, heavy downpours main impacts
- Heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Banks, Barrow, Butts, Clarke, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Madison, Meriwether, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Pike, Putnam, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Upson and Walton counties
- Heat index up to 109 degrees possible
