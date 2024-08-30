LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for several north Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. — Some scattered strong storms are firing up Friday afternoon across north Georgia.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
LIVE UPDATES:
3:20 pm.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lumpkin and White counties until 4 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cherokee, Dawson and Pickens counties until 3:45 pm.
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
There is a risk for 60 mph winds and penny-sized hail with these storms.
What you need to know:
- Scattered strong storms this afternoon
- More storms ahead this weekend
We’re tracking storms through the afternoon and evening, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
©2024 Cox Media Group