LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for several north Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. — Some scattered strong storms are firing up Friday afternoon across north Georgia.

LIVE UPDATES:

3:20 pm.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lumpkin and White counties until 4 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cherokee, Dawson and Pickens counties until 3:45 pm.

There is a risk for 60 mph winds and penny-sized hail with these storms.

What you need to know:

Scattered strong storms this afternoon

More storms ahead this weekend

Scattered showers, storms possible Friday afternoon Here's Severe Weather Team 2's Ashley Kramlich with a look at your Friday afternoon forecast.





