Several counties under heat advisory, storms developing this afternoon

It’s going to be a warm start to the day with storms developing in the afternoon across metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the following counties are under a heat advisory on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Banks, Barrow, Butts, Clarke, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Madison, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Rockdale, Spalding, Walton, Troup and Upson

A Flash Flood warning remains in place through 6:15 a.m. for Fannin, Union and Lumpkin counties.

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday:

Isolated afternoon and evening storms on Tuesday

High the 90s with the feels-like temperature at or above 100 degrees in most areas of the metro.

Areas under a heat advisory could have feels like temperatures a high 106 degrees

Dry and less humid in the middle of the week through the weekend

