Saturday forecast: You may have to dodge some scattered storms in the metro this afternoon

This Saturday is going to be hot and humid, and it’ll carry through the weekend with scattered storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the highs will be in the lower to mid-90s and heat indices will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Much of north Georgia will remain dry early, Deon said, and storms will develop in the afternoon and last through the late evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

An isolated strong or severe storm is possible. The severe risk level is 1 of 5 and includes metro Atlanta. The main threat is damaging wind gusts. Hail is possible with some storms.

On Sunday, the severe weather risk is expected to shift south. In the far southern counties, there is a level 2 of 5 risk.

Damaging wind gusts and hail are possible, as well as strong storms capable of producing heavy rain.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what to know for today’s forecast:

Scattered storms in the afternoon and into late evening

Heat indices in the upper 90s to almost 100

Isolated severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and some hail

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group