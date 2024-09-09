Possible Tropical Cyclone in Gulf of Mexico could turn into tropical depression

ATLANTA — Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to become a tropical depression, and possibly “Francine” over the next couple of days.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said it will track generally northward this week.

Nitz said it will likely stay to our west as it moves over land, but if it passes close enough it will bring some local impacts late this week.

Nitz says there is currently a lot of uncertainty about the ultimate path, more than usual because it hasn’t formed yet.

Once it forms and we have a starting point, Severe Weather Team 2 will have a better track forecast and a better handle of what we could see in Georgia.

