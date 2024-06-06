Weather

North Georgia weather: Scattered storms with heavy rain, lightning this afternoon

By WSBTV.com News Staff

A few showers are moving through to start Thursday with more wet weather on the way later today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked scattered showers on Channel 2 Action News This Morning as the cold front approached north Georgia.

Monahan says scattered storms with heavy downpours and lightning will move through later Thursday afternoon.

Here’s what to know for Thursday:

  • Scattered showers and storms
  • Still warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s
  • Humidity drops tonight with mostly sunny and more comfortable weather in the forecast for Friday and Saturday
  • Highs in the mid 80s; morning lows in the 60s, with some 50s likely in the mountains
  • Next chance for showers and storms arrives with a front later on Sunday

Mix of sun and clouds with rising temperatures across metro Atlanta today

