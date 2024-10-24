Metro Atlanta seeing historically dry weather in October

ATLANTA — It’s been a historically dry month across metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Thursday is the 25th consecutive day without any rainfall in Atlanta.

From August 1 until Hurricane Helene hit in late September, North Georgia collected almost no rain at all.

Then, a three-day stretch of rain dropped billions of gallons of rain on North Georgia.

The last day of measurable rain in Atlanta was on September 29th.

Temperatures through early this weekend will feel more like mid-September than mid-October.

Near-record high temperatures are possible Friday afternoon.

