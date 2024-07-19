Storms bring down trees in metro Atlanta, more storms this afternoon

The wet weather pattern isn’t over for north Georgia and expect it to impact your weekend plans.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a few light showers moving through Friday morning.
Monahan says a cold front will produce showers and storms later this afternoon.
Here’s what to know for Friday:
- Storms likely this afternoon and evening throughout north Georgia
- “Coolest” stretch of weather since early June with several days of highs in the 80s
- Showers and storms remain likely into early next week
- Additional 1-2″+ of rain possible through early next week
Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is reporting live in DeKalb County after Thursday’s storms knocked out power to apartments.
Power crews are out at the Flintridge Forrest Apartments, where a tree fell and ripped down power lines.
Over in Buckhead, a tree uprooted on Grandview Ave. and blocked the road. It also fell on a car.
Trees were also reported down in Brookhaven.
