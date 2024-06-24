Scattered thunderstorms for morning commute, near record heat today

Monday is starting off with scattered thunderstorms for the morning commute.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking some downpours with lightning and thunder moving through parts of north Georgia.

Monahan says the heavy rain will move out later this morning, but the near-record heat will stick around.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking isolated storms as they move through, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here’s what to know for Monday:

Weak cold front moves through today

Scattered showers and storms this morning along the front

Near record heat continues with highs in mid to upper 90s

Chance for a few more storms later this week

