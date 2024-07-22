Isolated showers, storms on Monday beginning another wet week

It’s set to be another wet week across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says you can expect afternoon showers and storms on Monday.

This wet weather will also keep temperatures on the cooler side. highs will stay in the 80s today.

Another 1-3″ or more of rain is possible across north Georgia this week. This will help ease the moderate to severe drought much of our area is in.

Severe Weather Team 2 is timing out today’s rain, live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here is what you need to know for Monday:

Scattered showers and storms today and tomorrow

Highs in the 80s most of this week

Turning even wetter at mid-week

Chance of rain both in the morning and afternoon

1-3″ or more of rain possible by late this week

