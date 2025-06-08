Isolated severe storms in north Georgia Sunday

GEORGIA — The risk of isolated severe storms on Sunday afternoon and evening will mainly be for damaging wind gusts.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says we will have less rain around this afternoon, but where storms develop, they could become strong or severe.
On Monday, there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather for all of north Georgia. Damaging winds, hail, and a brief tornado are possible.
Deon says while we will have storms again on Tuesday, we’re not expecting severe weather.
There will be a chance for storms each day this week.
Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees starting Tuesday.
