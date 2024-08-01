Heat advisory issued with feels like temperatures up to 110 degrees possible

Make sure you stay hydrated and have ways to cool off. Dangerous heat is back in the forecast for Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a heat advisory has been issued for most of north Georgia from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monahan says heat index values up to 110 degrees are possible.

Take it easy out there. Drink plenty of water and take plenty of breaks if you can,” Monahan says.

Monahan also says isolated storms will cool off some areas this afternoon. Any storms will have the chance to become strong or even severe with damaging wind gusts.

Here’s what to know for Thursday:

Isolated storms today and tomorrow; a severe storm remains possible with strong wind gusts

Highs in the mid 90s

Slightly higher rain chance Friday night into Saturday with scattered storms

Highs in the low 90s this weekend

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

How to stay safe in extreme heat (NCD)

©2024 Cox Media Group