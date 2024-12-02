Grab your heavy coats: Off to a colder start for December

After a chilly Thanksgiving weekend, we’re off to another cold start as we head back to work and school this morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a front that is bringing arctic air to north Georgia this week.

Monahan says highs today will be near 50 but, behind tonight’s cold front, we’ll struggle to get out of the mid 40s for highs tomorrow.

We’re tracking how low temperatures will drop in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here’s the weather on the way this week

Mostly sunny and chilly today with highs near 50

Cold front moves in tonight with a chance for a few mountain flurries

Breezy and even colder tomorrow; lows in the 20s with highs in the mid 40s

Very cold Wednesday morning

Temperatures start warming back up some mid-week ahead of our next chance of some showers on Thursday

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

Colder start to December





©2024 Cox Media Group