Grab the rain gear: Monday off to soggy start with downpours

You will need the umbrella or rain jacket before you head out the door this morning.

Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a cold front with downpours moving through metro Atlanta. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder, too.

While you can expect a soggy commute, Monahan says it will gradually clear as we head into the afternoon.

Here’s what to know for Monday:

Cold front moving through with rain this morning, some heavy

Gradual clearing this afternoon; highs in the upper 60s

Mostly sunny tomorrow with gusty wind returning; elevated fire danger on Tuesday

Warming toward the upper 70s late this week

Showers and storms return this weekend

