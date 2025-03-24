Grab the rain gear: Monday off to soggy start with downpours

You will need the umbrella or rain jacket before you head out the door this morning.
Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a cold front with downpours moving through metro Atlanta. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder, too.
While you can expect a soggy commute, Monahan says it will gradually clear as we head into the afternoon.
We’re tracking the rain and watching out for any traffic problems, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Here’s what to know for Monday:
- Cold front moving through with rain this morning, some heavy
- Gradual clearing this afternoon; highs in the upper 60s
- Mostly sunny tomorrow with gusty wind returning; elevated fire danger on Tuesday
- Warming toward the upper 70s late this week
- Showers and storms return this weekend
