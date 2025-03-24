Weather

Grab the rain gear: Monday off to soggy start with downpours

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Umbrella
You will need the umbrella or rain jacket before you head out the door this morning.

Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a cold front with downpours moving through metro Atlanta. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder, too.

While you can expect a soggy commute, Monahan says it will gradually clear as we head into the afternoon.

We’re tracking the rain and watching out for any traffic problems, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here’s what to know for Monday:

  • Cold front moving through with rain this morning, some heavy
  • Gradual clearing this afternoon; highs in the upper 60s
  • Mostly sunny tomorrow with gusty wind returning; elevated fire danger on Tuesday
  • Warming toward the upper 70s late this week
  • Showers and storms return this weekend

