Flood watch in effect, several counties under flash flood warning

There is a flood watch and several flash flood warnings in effect with more scattered rain in the forecast.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking a wet weekend ahead.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Cleburne County, Ala., Newton, Rockdale and Walton Counties.

Parts of Cleburne County have already received 5-7 inches of rain with an additional 1-2 inches possible, Deon says.

A flood watch is in effect for much of north Georgia through 8 p.m. Monday. Some areas have seen 1-3 inches of rain and an additional 2-4 inches of rain is possible.

Deon says rain will continue Sunday morning around metro Atlanta. There will be more scattered rain this afternoon and taper off later Sunday evening.

Temperatures will remain cool for August, with highs in the 70s. The week ahead will remain cool with scattered rain and storms on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up mid to late week, with temperatures reaching into the 80s.

