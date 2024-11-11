Dense Fog Advisory in place through 10 a.m. across north Georgia

ATLANTA — It’s a foggy Monday morning across north Georgia.

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in place across metro Atlanta through 10 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says that dense fog will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less at times.

Drivers should use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of room on Monday morning.

Monahan says there is a chance of some early showers on Monday before the forecast dries out in the afternoon.

Rain moves back into the forecast, starting on Thursday.

