Dense fog advisory expires, scattered showers and storms possible later

The dense fog is starting to clear, but there’s a chance for scattered showers and storms later Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the dense fog advisory in effect for all of north Georgia expired at 11 a.m.

Now the focus turns to scattered showers and cooler temperatures on the way.

We’re taking you through the timeline, on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday

Scattered showers and a few storms will move through Wednesday afternoon

Turning cooler Thursday and Friday

Lows below freezing by the weekend

