Dangerous summer heat wave underway, how to stay safe over the weekend

ATLANTA — The hottest air in almost a year is coming to Atlanta this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says temperatures will be well into the 90s but could hit close to 100 on Saturday.

Kramlich said that with the humidity, it will feel like triple-digit temperatures on Saturday afternoon.

To stay safe in the heat, limit your time outdoors and make sure to stay hydrated.

Here are some more recommendations to protect yourself from the sun and high temperatures over the weekend:

Wear lightweight or moisture-wicking clothing

Take frequent breaks

Drink plenty of water

Plan activities for early morning or the evening

Here are more heat safety tips from the National Weather Service.

