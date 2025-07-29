Dangerous heat again today but relief is on the way

There will be one more day of dangerous heat across north Georgia.

Atlanta hit 99 degrees on Monday, the hottest since we hit 100 degrees on June 26, 2024.

The heat advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta with heat index values between 105-109 degrees possible. An extreme heat warning for heat index values up to 112 degrees is in effect for Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties. Both are set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

There is relief on the way with scattered showers and storms each afternoon through the rest of the week to cool us off.

