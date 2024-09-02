Cooler temperatures on the way later this week

Cooler temperatures are coming to north Georgia, starting this week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it will be a humid Labor Day.

Monahan also says there will be isolated afternoon showers and storms on Monday, but it will be drier than over the weekend.

Luckily, relief is coming starting on Tuesday.

Here is what you need to know for Monday:

Cold front moves through Monday into Tuesday bringing much cooler air

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the low 80s mainly dry

More widespread rain pushes back into north Georgia Thursday into Friday

Much cooler temperatures later this week with highs in the mid-70s

