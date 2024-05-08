Be weather aware: Rounds of storms with damaging wind gusts, hail and brief tornado possible

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking multiple rounds of possible strong to severe storms that will move through north Georgia over the next few days.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says isolated storms are possible during the day Wednesday with the severe weather threat increasing tonight and through the overnight hours into Thursday.

Monahan says storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. A brief tornado is also possible, especially north.

Here’s what you need to know.

Isolated storms possible during the daylight hours today; warm and humid

Severe weather threat moves in from the north late tonight through Thursday

A couple of rounds of storms are possible

Showers/storms still possible Friday (especially south)

