The Tamron Hall Show arrives on Channel 2!

The Tamron Hall Show airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on Channel 2
From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" will be a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.
Thank you to everyone at @wsbtv the Atlanta home of @TamronHallShow. What a day!!! Thrilled to be on this powerhouse station starting 9/9/19 at 3pm right before the 4pm news. pic.twitter.com/889nKPV7dW— Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) June 26, 2019
We're kicking off premiere week with an inspirational story from a man you will NEVER forget! Get your time and channel here: https://t.co/gtmXkiLIsp pic.twitter.com/9QLTUaTXFp— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) September 8, 2019
As a new mom, a newlywed, and a survivor who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable, and unstoppable voice to television.
We all have a story to tell – so let's talk about it! The conversation starts 9.9.19. Go to https://t.co/VmbcmEvPpK for where to watch. pic.twitter.com/lLWrOxSchO— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) August 19, 2019
Set to broadcast from New York City featuring a dynamic mix of shows, "Tamron Hall" will premiere across the country in national syndication on Monday, September 9.
