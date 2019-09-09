  • The Tamron Hall Show arrives on Channel 2!

    Updated:

    The Tamron Hall Show airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on Channel 2

    From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" will be a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

     

    As a new mom, a newlywed, and a survivor who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable, and unstoppable voice to television.

    Set to broadcast from New York City featuring a dynamic mix of shows, "Tamron Hall" will premiere across the country in national syndication on Monday, September 9.

