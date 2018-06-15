WSB-TV Closed Captioning Hotline

In order to serve those of you with hearing impairments, WSB-TV endeavors to caption 24 hours a day, including local programs produced by Channel 2. This includes the 45 hours of local news we produce and air each week. Should you have a question, comment or concern regarding our service, we want to hear from you. We have made it easy to contact us through whichever means suits you best. They are as follows:
Phone: 404-897-7536
Email: captions@wsbtv.com
Letter: Eric Bruce
Director of Programming
1601 W. Peachtree St, NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Eric.Bruce@wsbtv.com
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}