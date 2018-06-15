  • WSB-TV Closed Captioning Hotline

    Updated:

    In order to serve those of you with hearing impairments, WSB-TV endeavors to caption 24 hours a day, including local programs produced by Channel 2. This includes the 45 hours of local news we produce and air each week. Should you have a question, comment or concern regarding our service, we want to hear from you. We have made it easy to contact us through whichever means suits you best. They are as follows:

    Phone:      404-897-7536
    Email:      captions@wsbtv.com
    Letter:      Eric Bruce
                     Director of Programming
                     1601 W. Peachtree St, NE
                     Atlanta, GA 30309
                     Eric.Bruce@wsbtv.com


    © 2018 Cox Media Group.


Trending - Most Read Stories