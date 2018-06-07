0 WSB-TV Athlete of the Week headlines Atlanta Track Club's All-Metro Track & Field Team

ATLANTA - Four track & field athletes were honored with outstanding athlete awards at Atlanta Track Club’s Powerade All-Metro Track & Field Banquet Wednesday night.

Westlake High School senior Kennedy Simon was named the Most Outstanding Track Athlete. Simon, the 7A State Champion in the 400 meter dash received the award which is given annually to the top female high school track athlete in the metro-Atlanta area. Her time of 52.52 was the third fastest in the United States in 2018 and the third fastest time ever run by a high school student in Georgia.

“I just focus on what I gotta do to get the job done,” Simon said. “Be patient. To stay focused. I guess that’s one of the most important things.” Simon plans to attend the University of Texas next year.

Simon was honored earlier in the year as the WSB-TV Athlete of the Week for track.

Parkview High School Senior Justin Long was named 2018’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete. He was the 7A State Championship in the 200 meter dash and 400 meter dash. Long’s time of 46.14 in the 400 meter is the fourth fastest time ever run by a Georgia High School student.

Long told Johnson he applies the lessons of track and field to his studies. “I use it to push me in the classroom and in the harder things in life. I just push through it til I get to a better place,” Long said. Long, who will attend Oklahoma State University next year, was also named to the All-Metro 4x100 meter relay team.

Kimberly Harris of Buford High School was named the Most Outstanding Female Field Athlete. The 5A state champion’s season best long jump of 20’ 2.5” was the fourth best long jump in the United States in 2018.

“For me to be honored like this is a really big deal because I never really thought I’d be this high up for long jump,” said Harris. A versatile athlete, Harris was also the fifth fastest 400 meter runner in the country this year and was named to the All-Metro 4x100 meter relay team.

Tanner Duffin, a junior at St. Pius X, was named the Most Outstanding Male Field Athlete. The discus thrower’s personal best throw of 203’ 8” was a state best in 2018 and more than ten feet further than the next best mark.

““I love doing this. Even if I wasn’t good I’d still love doing it.” Duffin said. “I always want to be the very best I can be.”

All Most Outstanding Athlete honorees receive a $1,500 scholarship from Atlanta Track Club. “We live our lives through dreams and the work that it takes to get to those dreams,” Johnson, who broadcasts Olympic sports including track and field, told the athletes. “Enjoy this part of the journey because it is going to be something you remember for a long time.”

Atlanta Track Club’s Powerade All-Metro Track & Field Banquet recognizes the best athletes from the 12 county area. This year, 49 athletes from 27 schools were honored. Athletes are selected selected based on criteria including season bests, their performances at major meets throughout the season, and their finishes at the GHSA State Championships. The community and coaches then vote online for outstanding male and female track athletes and most outstanding male and female field athletes.

2018 All-Metro Track & Field Girls Team

Girls Event Name School Grad Year Class County 100 meter dash Jazmine Hobson Shiloh High School 2020 7A Gwinnett 200 meter dash Trinity Price Buford High School 2021 5A Gwinnett 400 meter dash Kennedy Simon Westlake High School 2018 7A Fulton 800 meter run Naima Turbes Westminster Schools 2018 3A Fulton 1600 meter run Brynne Sumner Woodstock High School 2019 7A Cherokee 3200 meter run Ellie Hall Marietta High School 2019 7A Cobb 100 meter hurdles Tia Jones Walton High School 2019 7A Cobb 300 meter hurdles Jasmine Jones Greater Atlanta Christian 2020 3A Gwinnett 4x100 meter relay Buford High School Trinity Price Alexa Rossum Trinity Rossum Kimberly Harris Hayley Iverson Preston Reid 5A Gwinnett 4x400 meter relay North Springs High School Kayla Tolbert Saran Kouyeth Kennedi Weston Shields Jayda Drake-Howard Mckinze Nation Lailah Williams 5A Fulton Long Jump Kimberly Harris Buford High School 2018 5A Gwinnett Triple Jump Victoria Agyin McEachern High School 2018 7A Cobb High Jump Elasia Campbell Walton High School 2019 7A Cobb Pole Vault Mackenzie Gignilliat Walker School 2019 1A-Private Cobb Shot Put Javon Joyner Norcross High School 2018 7A Gwinnett Discus Elsie Igberaese Dacula High School 2019 6A Gwinnett

State Champion Coaches

Classification School Coaches County A Private Wesleyan Chad McDaniel, Justin Krueger, Chip Myrick, Chris Yoder, Isiah Hill Gwinnett AAAA Chapel Hill High School Kelly Williams, Travis Mahalik, Anthony Mandani, O’Neisha Smith, Scott Long, Chad Miller Douglas AAAAA Buford High School Fyrone Davis, Ron King, Crystal Fowler, Chrissy Woodson Gwinnett AAAAAA Alexander High School Brian Robinson, Steve Duncan, Douglas AAAAAAA Marietta High School Nick Houstalakis, Jack Coleman Cobb

2018 All-Metro Track & Field Girls Team

Event Name School Grad Year Class County 100 meter dash Javaughn Moore Wheeler High School 2018 7A Cobb 200 meter dash Jacob Smith Allatoona High School 2018 6A Cobb 400 meter dash Justin Long Parkview High School 2018 7A Gwinnett 800 meter run Kameron Schofield Sequoyah High School 2018 6A Cherokee 1600 meter run Kyle Harkabus East Coweta High School 2020 7A Coweta 3200 meter run Sam Bowers Milton High School 2018 7A Fulton 110 meter hurdles Cameron Murray Westlake High School 2018 7A Fulton 300 meter hurdles Latrell Murray Luella High School 2018 4A Henry 4x100 meter relay Parkview High School Christian Malloy Justin Long Keith Williams Matthew Chavers Tommy Rogers Zak Blake 7A Gwinnett 4x400 meter relay Fayette County High School Josh Dupree Seth Holloway Jaylan Coleman Trey Johnson Cameron Johnson Zachary Filmore 5A Fayette Long Jump William Jones Lithia Springs High School 2018 5A Douglas Triple Jump Keshun Byrd Cedar Grove High School 2018 3A Dekalb High Jump Pache' Caldwell Riverwood International Charter School 2018 5A Fulton Pole Vault Jack Haller West Forsyth High School 2018 7A Forsyth Shot Put Jeremiah Pierce Carrollton High School 2018 5A Carroll Discus Tanner Duffin St. Pius X 2019 4A Dekalb

State Champion Coaches

Classification School Coaches County AAA Cedar Grove High School Jermaine Smith Douglas AAAA St. Pius X Ryan McClay Dekalb AAAAA Dutchtown High School Calvin Gibson Henry AAAAAA Allatoona High School Patrick Parsons, Jonathan McKinney Cobb AAAAAAA Parkview High School Matt Henson Gwinnett

