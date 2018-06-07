  • WSB-TV Athlete of the Week headlines Atlanta Track Club's All-Metro Track & Field Team

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Four track & field athletes were honored with outstanding athlete awards at Atlanta Track Club’s Powerade All-Metro Track & Field Banquet Wednesday night.

    Westlake High School senior Kennedy Simon was named the Most Outstanding Track Athlete. Simon, the 7A State Champion in the 400 meter dash received the award which is given annually to the top female high school track athlete in the metro-Atlanta area. Her time of 52.52 was the third fastest in the United States in 2018 and the third fastest time ever run by a high school student in Georgia.

    “I just focus on what I gotta do to get the job done,” Simon said. “Be patient. To stay focused. I guess that’s one of the most important things.” Simon plans to attend the University of Texas next year.

    Simon was honored earlier in the year as the WSB-TV Athlete of the Week for track.

    Parkview High School Senior Justin Long was named 2018’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete. He was the 7A State Championship in the 200 meter dash and 400 meter dash. Long’s time of 46.14 in the 400 meter is the fourth fastest time ever run by a Georgia High School student.

    Long told Johnson he applies the lessons of track and field to his studies. “I use it to push me in the classroom and in the harder things in life.  I just push through it til I get to a better place,” Long said. Long, who will attend Oklahoma State University next year, was also named to the All-Metro 4x100 meter relay team.

    Kimberly Harris of Buford High School was named the Most Outstanding Female Field Athlete. The 5A state champion’s season best long jump of 20’ 2.5” was the fourth best long jump in the United States in 2018.

    For me to be honored like this is a really big deal because I never really thought I’d be this high up for long jump,” said Harris. A versatile athlete, Harris was also the fifth fastest 400 meter runner in the country this year and was named to the All-Metro 4x100 meter relay team.

    Tanner Duffin, a junior at St. Pius X, was named the Most Outstanding Male Field Athlete. The discus thrower’s personal best throw of 203’ 8” was a state best in 2018 and more than ten feet further than the next best mark.

    “I love doing this. Even if I wasn’t good I’d still love doing it.” Duffin said. “I always want to be the very best I can be.”

    All Most Outstanding Athlete honorees receive a $1,500 scholarship from Atlanta Track Club. “We live our lives through dreams and the work that it takes to get to those dreams,” Johnson, who broadcasts Olympic sports including track and field, told the athletes. “Enjoy this part of the journey because it is going to be something you remember for a long time.”

    Atlanta Track Club’s Powerade All-Metro Track & Field Banquet recognizes the best athletes from the 12 county area. This year, 49 athletes from 27 schools were honored. Athletes are selected selected based on criteria including season bests, their performances at major meets throughout the season, and their finishes at the GHSA State Championships. The community and coaches then vote online for outstanding male and female track athletes and most outstanding male and female field athletes.

    2018 All-Metro Track & Field Girls Team

    Girls Event

    Name

    School

    Grad Year

    Class

    County

    100 meter dash

    Jazmine Hobson

    Shiloh High School

    2020

    7A

    Gwinnett

    200 meter dash

    Trinity Price

    Buford High School

    2021

    5A

    Gwinnett

    400 meter dash

    Kennedy Simon

    Westlake High School

    2018

    7A

    Fulton

    800 meter run

    Naima Turbes

    Westminster Schools

    2018

    3A

    Fulton

    1600 meter run

    Brynne Sumner

    Woodstock High School

    2019

    7A

    Cherokee

    3200 meter run

    Ellie Hall

    Marietta High School

    2019

    7A

    Cobb

    100 meter hurdles

    Tia Jones

    Walton High School

    2019

    7A

    Cobb

    300 meter hurdles

    Jasmine Jones

    Greater Atlanta Christian

    2020

    3A

    Gwinnett

    4x100 meter relay

    Buford High School

    Trinity Price

    Alexa Rossum

    Trinity Rossum

    Kimberly Harris

    Hayley Iverson

    Preston Reid

    		  

    5A

    Gwinnett

    4x400 meter relay

    North Springs High School

    Kayla Tolbert

    Saran Kouyeth

    Kennedi Weston Shields

    Jayda Drake-Howard

    Mckinze Nation

    Lailah Williams

    		  

    5A

    Fulton

    Long Jump

    Kimberly Harris

    Buford High School

    2018

    5A

    Gwinnett

    Triple Jump

    Victoria Agyin

    McEachern High School

    2018

    7A

    Cobb

    High Jump

    Elasia Campbell

    Walton High School

    2019

    7A

    Cobb

    Pole Vault

    Mackenzie Gignilliat

    Walker School

    2019

    1A-Private

    Cobb

    Shot Put

    Javon Joyner

    Norcross High School

    2018

    7A

    Gwinnett

    Discus

    Elsie Igberaese

    Dacula High School

    2019

    6A

    Gwinnett

    State Champion Coaches

    Classification

    School

    Coaches

    County

    A Private

    Wesleyan

    Chad McDaniel, Justin Krueger, Chip Myrick, Chris Yoder, Isiah Hill

    Gwinnett

    AAAA

    Chapel Hill High School

    Kelly Williams, Travis Mahalik, Anthony Mandani, O’Neisha Smith, Scott Long, Chad Miller

    Douglas

    AAAAA

    Buford High School

    Fyrone Davis, Ron King, Crystal Fowler, Chrissy Woodson

    Gwinnett

    AAAAAA

    Alexander High School

    Brian Robinson, Steve Duncan,

    Douglas

    AAAAAAA

    Marietta High School

    Nick Houstalakis, Jack Coleman

    Cobb

     

    2018 All-Metro Track & Field Girls Team

    Event

    Name

    School

    Grad Year

    Class

    County

    100 meter dash

    Javaughn Moore

    Wheeler High School

    2018

    7A

    Cobb

    200 meter dash

    Jacob Smith

    Allatoona High School

    2018

    6A

    Cobb

    400 meter dash

    Justin Long

    Parkview High School

    2018

    7A

    Gwinnett

    800 meter run

    Kameron Schofield

    Sequoyah High School

    2018

    6A

    Cherokee

    1600 meter run

    Kyle Harkabus

    East Coweta High School

    2020

    7A

    Coweta

    3200 meter run

    Sam Bowers

    Milton High School

    2018

    7A

    Fulton

    110 meter hurdles

    Cameron Murray

    Westlake High School

    2018

    7A

    Fulton

    300 meter hurdles

    Latrell Murray

    Luella High School

    2018

    4A

    Henry

    4x100 meter relay

    Parkview High School

    Christian Malloy

    Justin Long

    Keith Williams

    Matthew Chavers

    Tommy Rogers

    Zak Blake

    		  

    7A

    Gwinnett

    4x400 meter relay

    Fayette County High School

    Josh Dupree

    Seth Holloway

    Jaylan Coleman

    Trey Johnson

    Cameron Johnson

    Zachary Filmore

    		 

    5A

    Fayette

    Long Jump

    William Jones

    Lithia Springs High School

    2018

    5A

    Douglas

    Triple Jump

    Keshun Byrd

    Cedar Grove High School

    2018

    3A

    Dekalb

    High Jump

    Pache' Caldwell

    Riverwood International Charter School

    2018

    5A

    Fulton

    Pole Vault

    Jack Haller

    West Forsyth High School

    2018

    7A

    Forsyth

    Shot Put

    Jeremiah Pierce

    Carrollton High School

    2018

    5A

    Carroll

    Discus

    Tanner Duffin

    St. Pius X

    2019

    4A

    Dekalb

     

    State Champion Coaches

    Classification

    School

    Coaches

    County

    AAA

    Cedar Grove High School

    Jermaine Smith

    Douglas

    AAAA

    St. Pius X

    Ryan McClay

    Dekalb

    AAAAA

    Dutchtown High School

    Calvin Gibson

    Henry

    AAAAAA

    Allatoona High School

    Patrick Parsons, Jonathan McKinney

    Cobb

    AAAAAAA

    Parkview High School

    Matt Henson

    Gwinnett

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    WSB-TV Athlete of the Week headlines Atlanta Track Club's All-Metro…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in 2018 NBA Finals

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cavaliers let chances slip away (again) in NBA Finals

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kevin Durant goes off for playoff career-high 43 in Warriors victory

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Kid gets the perfect gift from Atlanta United's Josef Martinez