5 re-sign with Atlanta Dream, securing team ‘core’

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream announced it had re-signed Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Jordin Canada, Naz Hamilton and Ryne Howard, ensuring it would continue to have “the core of a team” among the WNBA elite.

Dream officials said Gray, Jones, Canada, Hillmon and Howard’s signing again with the team was “a powerful vote of confidence” by five players the team said were among the WNBA’s most impactful.

“This is a group that believes in Atlanta, believes in each other and is united in the pursuit of a championship,” Dream General Manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “Allisha, Brionna, Jordin, Naz and Rhyne represent the standard we are building here in Atlanta; talented, unselfish and fully committed to winning. Their decision to continue building together, in this city and with each other, speaks to their belief in our vision and culture—one built to win, with great players and even better people.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

All five players have records of performance while on the Dream team.

Head Coach Karl Smesko said they had all set the standards for how the team plays.

“Their work ethic, competitiveness and believe in one another drive everything we do,” Smesko said. “We’re excited to continue building with this group.”

Dream will open the season with a May 17 home game against defending champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena.

Tickets for the match can be bought here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group