Where Ronald Acuña ranks in MLB jersey sales this season

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna ranks No. 6 in jersey sales among MLB players this season.
The best-selling jersey for the third consecutive year is that of the Yankees' Aaron Judge, according to data released jointly Friday by MLB and the MLB Players Association. The Phillies' Bryce Harper ranks No. 2 on the jersey sales leader board, followed by the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger at No. 3, the Cubs' Javier Baez at No. 4 and the Brewers' Christian Yelich at No. 5.
Freddie Freeman ranks No. 15, the only Brave to join Acuna in the top 20, based on purchases since opening day of Majestic jerseys from MLBShop.com.
MLB noted that, for the first time since it began releasing annual rankings, the nine most popular jerseys are those of players under age 30, including the 21-year-old Acuna.
Acuna's No. 6 ranking represents a significant move upward for him; he was No. 20 on the jersey sales list as a rookie in 2018.
Best-selling MLB player jerseys of 2019:
1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
2. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
3. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
4. Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
5. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
6. Ronald Acuna, Atlanta Braves
7. Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
8. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
9. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
10. Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs
11. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
12. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
13. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
14. Pete Alonso, New York Mets
15. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
16. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
17. Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
18. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
19. Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets
20. George Springer, Houston Astros
This article was written by Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}