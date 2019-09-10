Now that it’s all but assured the Braves will reach the playoffs, you may be wondering: When will postseason tickets go on sale?
They’ll go on sale to the general public Sept. 20, but two days of online “presales” will be held prior to that, according to information sent by the Braves to previous ticket buyers and posted on the team’s website.
Here’s the timeline for the Braves’ sale of National League Division Series and NL Championship Series tickets:
- At 10 a.m. on Sept. 18, a presale will open for Braves season-ticket holders and club members seeking additional tickets.
- From noon Sept. 18 until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 19, a presale of tickets will be held for “verified” fans who register online at braves.com/verify by Sunday night.
- At 10 a.m. on Sept. 20, the public sale will begin.
The presale process is designed to keep as many tickets as possible within Braves Country. “Registration is restricted to residents of Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi, with residency determined by the billing address of the credit card used for purchase,” according to the Braves.
The verification process “ensures that only fans are competing for tickets and not bots.”
Refunds will be issued for games not played.
