  • When Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson tee off at Tour Championship

    By: Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA, Ga. - Tiger Woods will tee off at 12:30 p.m. in Round 1 of the Tour Championship Thursday at East Lake Golf Club.

    Woods returns to the Tour Championship, with a chance to win the FedEx Cup, for the first time since 2013. He will be paired with Tommy Fleetwood.

    Other notable times include Rory McIlroy at 12:40 p.m., Phil Mickelson at 1 p.m., Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson at 1:30 p.m. and Justin Thomas at 1:40 p.m.

    Tour Championship Round 1 pairings and tee times

    11:40 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire

    11:50 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland

    Noon: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey

    12:10 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

    12:20 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Kevin Na

    12:30 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Tiger Woods

    12:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

    12:50 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay

    1 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Phil Mickelson

    1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Jason Day

    1:20 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

    1:30 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson

    1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

    1:50 p.m.: Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson

    2 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories