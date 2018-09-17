ATLANTA, Ga. - Tiger Woods will tee off at 12:30 p.m. in Round 1 of the Tour Championship Thursday at East Lake Golf Club.
Woods returns to the Tour Championship, with a chance to win the FedEx Cup, for the first time since 2013. He will be paired with Tommy Fleetwood.
Other notable times include Rory McIlroy at 12:40 p.m., Phil Mickelson at 1 p.m., Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson at 1:30 p.m. and Justin Thomas at 1:40 p.m.
Tour Championship Round 1 pairings and tee times
11:40 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire
11:50 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland
Noon: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey
12:10 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm
12:20 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Kevin Na
12:30 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Tiger Woods
12:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
12:50 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay
1 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Phil Mickelson
1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Jason Day
1:20 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
1:30 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson
1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
1:50 p.m.: Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson
2 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}