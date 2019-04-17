  • WATCH the 2019 NFL Draft LIVE on Channel 2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The 2019 NFL Draft will be held April 25 through 27 in Nashville. 

    The first round is scheduled for April 25. The second and third rounds will be April 26. The final four rounds will take place April 27.

    The Atlanta Falcons currently hold the 14th selection in the first round.

    The Oakland Raiders currently hold three first round picks.

    The New England Patriots and New York Giants both hold 12 selections (the most). The Seattle Seahawks hold four selections (the least).

    Here's the current layout of the first round:

    1. Arizona Cardinals

    2. San Francisco 49ers

    3. New York Jets

    4. Oakland Raiders

    5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    6. New York Giants

    7. Jacksonville Jaguars

    8. Detroit Lions

    9. Buffalo Bills

    10. Denver Broncos

    11. Cincinnati Bengals

    12. Green Bay Packers

    13. Miami Dolphins

    14. Atlanta Falcons

    15. Washington Redskins

    16. Carolina Panthers

    17. New York Giants (from Cleveland)

    18. Minnesota Vikings

    19. Tennessee Titans

    20. Pittsburgh Steelers

    21. Seattle Seahawks

    22. Baltimore Ravens

    23. Houston Texans

    24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)

    25. Philadelphia Eagles

    26. Indianapolis Colts

    27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)

    28. Los Angeles Chargers

    29. Kansas City Chiefs

    30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans)

    31. Los Angeles Rams

    32. New England Patriots

