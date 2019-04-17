NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The 2019 NFL Draft will be held April 25 through 27 in Nashville.
The first round is scheduled for April 25. The second and third rounds will be April 26. The final four rounds will take place April 27.
You can watch every pick of every round LIVE on Channel 2!
The Atlanta Falcons currently hold the 14th selection in the first round.
The Oakland Raiders currently hold three first round picks.
The New England Patriots and New York Giants both hold 12 selections (the most). The Seattle Seahawks hold four selections (the least).
Here's the current layout of the first round:
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington Redskins
16. Carolina Panthers
17. New York Giants (from Cleveland)
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans)
31. Los Angeles Rams
32. New England Patriots
