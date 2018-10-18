WATCH Falcons vs. Giants 'Monday Night Football' LIVE on Channel 2

ATLANTA - Channel 2 WSB-TV will air NFL “Monday Night Football” on Monday when the Atlanta Falcons host the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
At 7:30 p.m., Channel 2’s “Sports Zone” pregame coverage leads off with Sports Director Zach Klein and Anthony Amey.
Two high-powered offenses will go head to head in the primetime matchup. Falcons QB Matt Ryan and WR Julio Jones take on Giants QB Eli Manning and WR Odell Beckham, Jr. and everything is on the line.
Channel 2’s sports team will break down what a win for the Falcons will mean for the rest of their season.
- WHAT: Falcons vs. Giants on Channel 2
- WHO: Zach Klein and Anthony Amey
- WHEN: Monday 7:30 p.m.
- WHERE: Channel 2
Our special coverage of Monday Night Football means some programming changes.
Channel 2 will broadcast “Dancing with the Stars” overnight at 2 a.m. on October 23rd.
ABC’s rebroadcast of the pilot episode of “The Rookie,” will run at 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday.
