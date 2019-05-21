The 2019 NBA Finals are almost set.
The Golden State Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers to win their fifth straight Western Conference title. But their opponent has not been decided yet.
The Milwaukee Bucks currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the Toronto Raptors. The winner of that series will host Game 1.
Here is the complete schedule of games.
Game 1: Thur, May 30, Golden State at MIL/TOR | 9 ET (ABC)
Game 2: Sun, June 2, Golden State at MIL/TOR | 8 ET (ABC)
Game 3: Wed, June 5, MIL/TOR at Golden State | 9 ET (ABC)
Game 4: Fri, June 7, MIL/TOR at Golden State | 9 ET (ABC)
*Game 5: Mon, June 10, Golden State at MIL/TOR | 9 ET (ABC)
*Game 6: Thur, June 13, MIL/TOR at Golden State | 9 ET (ABC)
*Game 7: Sun, June 16, Golden State at MIL/TOR | 8 ET (ABC)
The 2019 NBA Finals will be the first championship since 2015 that does not feature the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State took home the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
The Bucks won their only title in 1971 and lost to the Boston Celtics in 1974. The Raptors have never appeared in the NBA Finals.
