TOUR Championship 2023: Tee times, pairings announced for first round at East Lake

ATLANTA — The world’s top golfers will take center stage in Atlanta when the 2023 TOUR Championship begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Course.

The course has been the permanent home since 2004 for Tour Championship, which serves as the playoff finale for the FedEx Cup.

The current FedEx Cup standings leader Rory McIlroy will start at 10-under par. The next four players will be at 8-under through 5-under. The starting points regress to Nos. 26-30 starting at even par.

Here are the tee times and pairings for championship round (all times are local)

11:26 a.m. Jordan Spieth and Sepp Straka

11:37 a.m. Emiliano Grillo and Tyrrell Hatton

11:48 a.m. Jason Day and Sam Burns

11:59 a.m. Adam Schenk and Collin Morikawa

12:10 p.m. Taylor Moore and Nick Taylor

12:21 p.m. Si Woo Kim and Corey Conners

12:32 p.m. Sungjae Im and Tony Finau

12:43 p.m. Xander Schauffele and Tom Kim

12:54 p.m. Keegan Bradley and Rickie Fowler

1:05 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley

1:16 p.m. Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick

1:27 p.m. Patrick Cantlay and Brian Harman

1:38 p.m. Lucas Glover and Max Homa

1:49 p.m. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm

2:00 p.m. Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland

