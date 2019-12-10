  • Three Braves players voted all-MLB

    By: AJC Sports

    Outfielder Ronald Acuna, first baseman Freddie Freeman and right-hander Mike Soroka were voted to Major League Baseball's first-ever all-MLB team. The results of the voting were announced Tuesday by MLB. 

    The three Braves players were all second-team selections in the voting. Fans votes accounted for one-half of the results, and a "panel of experts" represented the other half.

    There was no distinction made between the leagues, with 16 players voted to the first team and to the second team. Fifteen of the players finished the season with American League teams and 17 in the National, including 10 in the NL East. Zack Greinke split the season between the leagues.

    Here are the honorees: 

    First team
    C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
    1B: Pete Alonso, Mets
    2B: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
    3B: Anthony Rendon, Nationals
    SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
    OF: Mike Trout, Angels
    OF: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
    OF: Christian Yelich, Brewers
    DH: Nelson Cruz, Twins
    SP: Gerrit Cole, Astros
    SP: Justin Verlander, Astros
    SP: Jacob deGrom, Mets
    SP: Max Scherzer, Nationals
    SP: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals
    RP: Kirby Yates, Padres
    RP: Josh Hader, Brewers

    Second team
    C: Yasmani Grandal, Brewers (now with the White Sox)
    1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves
    2B: Jose Altuve, Astros
    3B: Alex Bregman, Astros
    SS: Marcus Semien, Athletics
    OF: Ronald Acuna, Braves
    OF: Juan Soto, Nationals
    OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox
    DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
    SP: Zack Greinke, D-backs/Astros
    SP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers
    SP: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals
    SP: Charlie Morton, Rays
    SP: Mike Soroka, Braves
    RP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
    RP: Liam Hendriks, Athletics

