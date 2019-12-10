Three Braves players voted all-MLB

Outfielder Ronald Acuna, first baseman Freddie Freeman and right-hander Mike Soroka were voted to Major League Baseball's first-ever all-MLB team. The results of the voting were announced Tuesday by MLB.
The three Braves players were all second-team selections in the voting. Fans votes accounted for one-half of the results, and a "panel of experts" represented the other half.
There was no distinction made between the leagues, with 16 players voted to the first team and to the second team. Fifteen of the players finished the season with American League teams and 17 in the National, including 10 in the NL East. Zack Greinke split the season between the leagues.
Here are the honorees:
First team
C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
1B: Pete Alonso, Mets
2B: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
3B: Anthony Rendon, Nationals
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
OF: Mike Trout, Angels
OF: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
OF: Christian Yelich, Brewers
DH: Nelson Cruz, Twins
SP: Gerrit Cole, Astros
SP: Justin Verlander, Astros
SP: Jacob deGrom, Mets
SP: Max Scherzer, Nationals
SP: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals
RP: Kirby Yates, Padres
RP: Josh Hader, Brewers
Second team
C: Yasmani Grandal, Brewers (now with the White Sox)
1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves
2B: Jose Altuve, Astros
3B: Alex Bregman, Astros
SS: Marcus Semien, Athletics
OF: Ronald Acuna, Braves
OF: Juan Soto, Nationals
OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox
DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
SP: Zack Greinke, D-backs/Astros
SP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers
SP: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals
SP: Charlie Morton, Rays
SP: Mike Soroka, Braves
RP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
RP: Liam Hendriks, Athletics
