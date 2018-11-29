OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry continues to prove why he’s one of if not the most popular players in the NBA.
Curry took to social media this week to respond to a young girl who contacted him with a question about his sneakers.
Riley Morrison, 9, wrote Curry a letter asking him why his shoes were only made for boys and men.
“Girls want to rock the Curry 5s, too,” she said.
The two-time NBA MVP wrote her back and tweeted his response:
"I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armor about how we can fix the issue. Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as "boys" on the website. We are correcting this now! I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly - So I'm going to send you a pair of Curry 5's now and you'll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6. We have something special in the works for International Women's Day on March 8th, and I want you to celebrate with me! More to come on that, but plan to be in Oakland that night!"
Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018
Curry and the Warriors play the Atlanta Hawks Monday night at State Farm Arena.
