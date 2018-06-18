The Atlanta Braves are absolutely dominating MLB All-Star voting

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Braves continue to dominate the National League All-Star voting.
The leading vote-getter among NL outfielders is now Nick Markakis. The Braves outfielder has 1,173,653 votes and surpassed the Nationals’ Bryce Harper (1,002,696) in the latest voting update released by Major League Baseball on Monday. Markakis was third among outfielders in the initial release of balloting results. The 34-year-old has never made the All-Star team in his 13-year career.
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman continues to be the overall top vote-getter and the leader among first basemen with 1,433,140 votes. Teammate second baseman Ozzie Albies continues to lead all second basemen with 915,736 votes.
Freeman holds a substantial lead among first baseman. He leads the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (566,382). Albies leads the Cubs’ Javier Báez (767,417) and the Reds’ Scooter Gennett (743,979).
The Giants’ Brandon Crawford (1,120,031) is the leader at shortstop ahead of second-place Dansby Swanson (568,400) of the Braves.
The Rockies’ Nolan Arenado (1,124,563) is the leader at third base, and the Giants’ Buster Posey (686,253) is the leader at catcher. The Dodgers’ Matt Kemp (925,697) is third among NL outfielders.
Several other Braves are among the leaders. Kurt Suzuki is third among catchers with 557,692 votes. Johan Camargo is third among third basemen with 395,389 votes. Among outfielders, Ronald Acuna is fifth with 617,151 votes, and Ender Inciarte is sixth with 528,943 votes.
All-Star voting ends July 5 for the game to be played July 17 in Washington. A third voting update will come June 25.
